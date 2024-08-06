FLASHBACK: Kamala’s Hubby Lectured Americans About ‘Toxic Masculinity’ After Allegedly Having Affair With Nanny

Kamala Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, was accused in media reports over the weekend of having an affair with his first wife, Kerstin.

Emhoff reportedly had the affair after he and Kerstin had two children together. The other woman was reportedly a nanny for those kids, and a teacher at their school. The most salacious accusation in the report was that the other woman, Najen Naylor, became pregnant with Emhoff’s child, but decided not to keep it.

Emhoff gave a statement to CNN over the weekend in which he “acknowledged” the affair, albeit in a cryptic way: “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.”

These actions, if true, are those of a complete scumbag. Cheating on a significant other is scummy. Doing it to your wife and mother of your children is even worse. Doing that with the nanny, knocking her up and then having the kid aborted, is something only the lowest of the low of men would do.

That's what makes it all the more odd that Emhoff, upon his wife becoming vice president, decided to lecture American men on "toxic masculinity."

“There’s this toxicity, this masculine idea of what a man is that’s out there that is just not correct. And that’s something that you really see when you’re doing this,” Emhoff told CNN in 2022 of being second gentlemen, and letting his wife wear the pants in the house. “Masculinity is loving your family, caring about your family and being there for your family and supporting them each and every way. And no one would say I’m not tough and no one would ever accuse me of not being there and sticking up for those that I love, but I also care about people. I’m compassionate, empathetic.”

Doug Emhoff says we’ve confused what it is to be a man citing toxic masculinity as a problem. pic.twitter.com/FAdQZmHtiS — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) August 3, 2024

Loving your family! Being there and supporting them! I care about people, I’m compassionate, empathetic!

Man, those lines must have killed (allegedly!) with the nanny.

Why is it always the men who have demons in the closet who want to tell everyone else how toxic it is to be traditionally masculine? If we have to choose between being a little old-fashioned, a little traditional, and a little conservative in our approach to manhood, versus whatever the hell Doug Emhoff is doing, there’s no contest.

