‘That Doesn’t Answer The Question’: Katie Couric Presses Nancy Pelosi On Lack Of ‘Transparency’ About Biden’s Health

Journalist Katie Couric questioned former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the lack of transparency about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness during his 2024 reelection bid in a Tuesday interview.

Pelosi wrote in her new book that former President Donald Trump’s family should have “staged an intervention” with him about how he handled his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Couric, on her YouTube channel, suggested Biden’s family should have held an intervention with the president about his “physical stamina,” sparking a clash where the journalist pressed the former House speaker about shielding concerns about his mental fitness from the public. (RELATED: Biden’s Debate Night Was Bad — His Tuesday May Have Been Even Worse)

WATCH:

“With all due respect, Speaker Pelosi, when I read that, I wondered, couldn’t the same thing be said about President Biden? Should people have earlier determined that perhaps he didn’t have the physical stamina to endure a reelection campaign and put the Democratic party in a better position for this election?” Couric asked.

“Well, with all due respect, again, you’re making an equivalence here that doesn’t exist. Whether you think there’s stamina to run again and serve for four years is quite different whether you are undermining our democracy in the office that you hold,” Pelosi said. “And that’s what Donald Trump was doing. This was about his harm to the country and his instability that he was bringing to it, and the anti-patriotic attitude he had. It wasn’t about whether he was healthy enough to do this or that by physical health. It was what was happening in his distortion of the facts and how he was misrepresenting to the public. Two completely different situations … If it’s just a question of if somebody has the stamina to [serve] for four years, we have addressed that. They haven’t.”

Couric asked Pelosi if there should “have been more transparency,” regardless of the differences in circumstances between the presidents and their families, with Pelosi answering by repeating twice that “they’re not equivalent.”

“But that doesn’t answer the question of whether there should have been more transparency,” Couric said. “If President Biden was too protected and kept from the public for too long, and that it put the Democratic party at a disadvantage, given the election is less than 100 days away?”

Pelosi repeated twice that Biden is “not the candidate.”

“Should it have been dealt with earlier?” Couric queried.

The former House speaker then touted what she considered a “successful NATO Summit” Biden hosted, where he quelled some worries about his political future while making some crucial gaffes at a July press conference to end the summit. She also said that Biden turned in a “virtuoso performance” in the prisoner swap where Russia freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan in exchange for a Russian assassin.

“It was masterful. So, he has been functioning A+. Whether he would do that for another four years is a different story,” Pelosi said. “But in the present, we haven’t lost anything with his service, whereas with that other guy, we were getting our democracy shrunken and diminished and our freedoms diminished … I don’t think it’s the equivalent of somebody saying somebody didn’t do well in the debate, and whatever the family decisions were.”

