The Lefty Meme Machine Already Kicking Into High Gear For Walz

Sick of all the Kamala memes? You’re in luck — the lefty meme machine is switching gears.

As soon as Joe Biden bowed out of the race, left-wing Twitter’s preeminent meme makers did everything they could to make Kamala Harris look like a cool millennial. “Brat” summer! Coconuts! Neon green everything, all the time.

Now, after choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her VP, the same mysterious forces are working to make him appear exactly what Democrats want him to be: a walking dad joke.

One jokester reported seeing Walz “tweaking the lawn mower’s carburetor” outside the White House because he “didn’t like that darn knocking sound it was making.”

What about his career as a high school football coach? You can’t get morered-blooded than that. Don’t worry, he tempered all that toxic masculinity lead the school’s gay-straight alliance as well. Strong and sweet? Liberal cat ladies will swoon.

My favorite factoid about Tim Walz is that during his career as a high school teacher, in the same year, he coached the football team to a state title AND served as the faculty advisor for the school’s first gay-straight alliance (GSA) club. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 6, 2024

If that doesn’t work, you’ll really fall in love after you seem him on a sling-shot ride with his daughter at the Minnesota State Fair. See he was scared at first, but good dad that he is, he let his daughter talk him into it. The pre-planned GoPro footage proves it!

If you have fallen in love with Tim Walz yet, watch him and his daughter Hope at the Minnesota state fair pic.twitter.com/7wTbRpCxWF — J.J. Abbott 🦅 (@jjabbott) August 6, 2024

Then you have classic pop culturification: to the window, to the Walz! See how relatable he is with the youth of 20 years ago? Classic dad move.

TO THE WINNDOOOW!!!!! TO THEEE WALZ!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/v9XrHo3x5t — 🍉 Black 🇭🇹 Aziz 🇳🇬 aNANsi 🍉 (@Freeyourmindkid) August 6, 2024

“One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.” — Tim Walzpic.twitter.com/DHVSo37jsZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024

They want to paint Walz as wholesome, moderate, non-threatening — you’re next door all-American dad. But remember, when Walz talks about “neighborliness,” what he really means is “socialism.”