MMA Fighter Ramon Taveras Survives Horrifying Drive-By Shooting, Shares Surveillance Video

UFC fighter Ramon Taveras released a terrifying video after narrowly surviving a drive-by shooting outside of his mother’s home in Duval, Florida.

Taveras posted the surveillance footage to his Instagram page, Monday.

“It’s unfortunate that I even have to make a post like this, but I cannot let this be swept under the rug,” he writes. “Monday, July 29, 2024, at 10:05 pm, a group of armed men drove up on me at my mother’s house and tried to take my life. By the grace of God, I made it out with no injuries and was able to grab my own firearm and return fire in self-defense.”

The video captured every horrifying second as multiple shots were fired, and people screamed frantically in the background.

“This city is unforgiving, and it’s worse that JSO [Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office] does nothing to correct the problem,” Taveras continues.

“I lost my brother in 2019 due to gun violence, and his killers are yet to be caught. Now I find myself almost in the same situation.”

He goes on to blast the local police department’s alleged handling of his case.

“JSO did the bare minimum for my brother and is now doing the same for me. They assumed I was targeted due to ‘gang violence’ or a problem I caused. I don’t bother anyone, I stay in my own lane, I focus on my career and family. Even after explaining this, they continued to insinuate that I was involved in something that brought this outcome upon myself,” the MMA fighter writes.

“Nobody is perfect, and everyone has a past. However, I have changed significantly from who I was ten years ago. For such an incident to occur out of nowhere is alarming. It makes me view my life and family through an entirely different lens,” Taveras adds.

He admits to being shaken by the ordeal and has already formed a plan of action.

“My family feels unsafe, and I fear for my children, who nearly lost their father the person striving to change their lives. It is tragic that I have so much love for my city, yet I am compelled to leave.”

Putting things in perspective, he writes, “This could have been a memorial post; I could have lost my life just like my brother, or somebody else could have lost theirs trying to take mine. I am done being silent. I ask for your support in spreading this message as far as we can.”

“I am blessed and happy to be alive, but I’m leaving Duval.”(RELATED: Police Nab Alleged Potential Intruder At Drake’s Residence One Day After Shooting At Same Location)

The bantamweight officially opened his UFC account in January and currently holds a record of ten wins and two losses, according to BBC Sport.