NFL Teams Can’t Stop Fighting In Hot And Heated Joint Practice: REPORT

A joint practice between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center reportedly turned violent on Monday as multiple fights broke out.

The main scuffle began when Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill allegedly pushed Giants center Greg Van Roten to the ground, ESPN reported. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones appeared to respond by shoving a player, which kicked off a brawl. He allegedly shoved McNeill, according to the outlet.

“A situation happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys,” Jones told the news outlet. “I thought it was a good competitive practice all day [Monday] and we made some plays and did some good things. There are some things we need to shore up, for sure, but good intensity and competitive spirit.” (RELATED: Brawl Erupts At Texans After Derek Stingley Jr. Reportedly Hits Dalton Schultz During Practice)

Another scrum breaks out with Daniel Jones in the middle pic.twitter.com/IWl8a9dJRb — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 5, 2024

A better angle of the #Giants vs. #Lions practice FIGHT shows that Amon-Ra St Brown and Dru Phillips sparked the conflict. Football is BACK! https://t.co/XgT8jxJW96 pic.twitter.com/NLK30FzYG4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 5, 2024

A better angle of Daniel Jones starting the second #Giants vs #Lions fight. Jones is not playing around this season 😤 (h/t @KayvonOjulari) https://t.co/MTHDSSIp3s pic.twitter.com/UFgxRVUWcb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 5, 2024

Jones was pulled away from the fight he appeared to escalate by a Giants staffer, ESPN reported. When he reportedly attempted to go back in, one of the coaches pulled him away, as can be seen in footage of the incident.

In all, there were about eight skirmishes during the practice, with the Giants’ defense first getting into an apparent altercation with Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during the second play of live drills, the outlet reported.

Giants edge rusher Brian Burns expressed concern over Jones’ role in the clashes, saying he should “back up” and “Let his O-line handle that,” according to ESPN.

“But Daniel, he’s a competitor, man. He’s a fighter. So, I don’t expect anything less from him. But I don’t need him in that. I don’t need him to get hit. Keep him healthy,” Burns reportedly added.

After the last fight, the practice proceeded without further incident with players and coaches interacting with one another peacefully, the outlet reported.