Star Trek Actress Patti Yasutake Dead At Age 70

Patti Yasutake, best known for her role in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” died at the age of 70 Monday, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Yasutake’s manager and friend Kyle Fritz confirmed her death and said she died peacefully while surrounded by family and friends, according to Deadline. Yasutake’s career spanned three decades and ended on a high note with her last role being on the highly acclaimed limited series, “Beef.” “Patti was my first client when I began over 30 years ago,” Fritz said. “We enjoyed every day we got to work together, and I will miss her spirit talent and tenacity but most of all her friendship.”

Yasutake’s role as Nurse Alyssa Ogawa on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” was later reprised in “Star Trek Generations” and her footprint in the franchise will never be forgotten.

The famous actress received an Independent Spirit Award Supporting Actress nomination for her role in the 1988 movie, “The Wash.”

Other movie credits included “Drop Dead Gorgeous”, “Blind Spot” and “Road to Galveston” as well as a number of guest-starring spots on prominent shows including “The Closer”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Bones,” “Flash Forward,” “The Unit” and “Cold Case,” according to Deadline.

Yasutake was also a passionate theater director and poured her talents into her many theater projects.

She is survived by siblings Linda Hayashi and Steven Yasutake as well as her large extended family of nephews and nieces. (RELATED: Charles Cyphers, Star From ‘Halloween’ Franchise, Dead At 85)

A memorial will be held at East West Players Theatre. In honor of her memory, the family has requested that contributions be made to the theater company.