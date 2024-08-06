REPORT: Pitbull To Buy Naming Rights To FIU Football Stadium

Pitbull is poised to buying the naming rights to Florida International’s football stadium, pending a vote of the school board’s trustees.

FIU Board documents indicate the Board of Trustees is set to vote on the matter Tuesday and is expected to approve a five-year deal to move forward with the name “Pitbull Stadium,” according to ABC News. The meeting is considered to be a formality for the sake of maintaining protocols in the formal name-change process. Documents associated with the vote noted that Pitbull will pay the school $1.2 million each year for a total of five years as part of the agreement, according to ABC News.

The pop star and entertainer, whose name is Armando Christian Perez, has ties to Florida that have been anchored as part of this deal. Pitbull is commonly referred to as “Mr. 305,” which is a nod to Miami’s area code, and he attended Miami Coral Park High School.

When the deal is finalized, the university will become the first to have a college athletics building named after a musician, according to ABC News.

If all goes well, Pitbull may become a long-term fixture in Miami. The deal includes an option for the famous singer and businessman to renew the agreement for five additional years.

The documents said Pitbull will be responsible for creating an anthem for FIU and to post about the school on social media at least 12 times a year. He will also have to appear at one athletics fundraising event each year for the entire term of of his agreement, according to ABC News.

There are some additional perks for the star as part of the arrangement. Pitbull will be able to use the stadium for 10 days each year for the term of the arrangement and the vodka company that he owns is going to be the preferred brand that’s distributed inside the facility. Two suites will also be available for all home football games, according to ABC News.

The building’s seating capacity is 20,000. FIU has been playing football since 2002 and has participated in five bowl games in the school’s history. They have not enjoyed a winning season since 2018. (RELATED: T.I. Arrested At Airport In Wild Case Of Mistaken Identity: REPORT)

The very first game to be played in the soon-to-be crowned Pitbull Stadium will be Sept. 7 when the Panthers host Central Michigan.