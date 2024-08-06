ROOKE: Democrats Running Voting Scheme Founded By Kamala Staffer In Swing State

Former White House fellow to Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Alister Martin, founded a non-profit organization in Pennsylvania that uses doctors to register vulnerable patients as voters, according to a new report.

Martin, who is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for Social Justice and Health Equity, founded Vot-ER in 2019, which began its hospital outreach in 2020, according to a Washington Free Beacon report.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how inappropriate this is,” said Sally Satel, a lecturer in psychiatry at Yale Medical School. “It’s such a contamination of a physician’s role.” Incredible scoop by @aaronsibarium. https://t.co/WrD0XzRPPo — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) August 6, 2024

Using Vot-ER, doctors at the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute help complete voter registration forms for their patients who are often involuntary stays and suffer from schizophrenia, substance abuse, depression, or bipolar disorder, the Free Beacon reported. The doctors consider this part of their healing a form of therapy despite the hospital’s inpatient clinic admitting that most patients can’t complete “activities of daily living.” (ROOKE: Kamala Kowtows To Far Left In First Major Campaign Decision)

Not only does this scream unethical, but how can these patients make informed decisions about who best to vote for if their doctors admit they are incapable of handling daily life?

“Vot-ER is bridging this gap in care with a groundbreaking prescription: civic engagement. By integrating nonpartisan civic engagement into healthcare settings, we empower patients and providers to alleviate the underlying factors of health disparities. Together, we’re not just treating symptoms – we’re tackling root causes of public health outcomes and fostering a healthier, more equitable society,” the organization stated.

The organization admits to having over 350 institutional partnerships, 700 participating sites, and 50,000 doctors helping to register patients.

Doc, I’m suicidal … Have you considered pulling for Kamala this November? https://t.co/MMdBY54ah2 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) August 6, 2024

The project began in 2020 when patients were given voter support activities (VSAs), which are questionnaires about their voting habits. These patients, like those admitted to the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute, were then registered to vote, given information about their polling location, and helped to receive an absentee ballot application, according to a paper about Vot-ER.

“This project demonstrates that VSAs are a welcome and feasible resource for psychiatrically hospitalized adults. Psychiatric providers can serve an important role in promoting access to voting-related activities for their patients,” the paper stated. (ROOKE: Everything Happening In The UK Is Predictable And Coming For The US)