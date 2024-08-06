ROOKE: Democrats Running Voting Scheme Founded By Kamala Staffer In Swing State

Former White House fellow to Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Alister Martin, founded a non-profit organization in Pennsylvania that uses doctors to register vulnerable patients as voters, according to a new report.
Martin, who is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for Social Justice and Health Equity, founded Vot-ER in 2019, which began its hospital outreach in 2020, according to a Washington Free Beacon report.
“I can’t even begin to tell you how inappropriate this is,” said Sally Satel, a lecturer in psychiatry at Yale Medical School. “It’s such a contamination of a physician’s role.”
Using Vot-ER, doctors at the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute help complete voter registration forms for their patients who are often involuntary stays and suffer from schizophrenia, substance abuse, depression, or bipolar disorder, the Free Beacon reported. The doctors consider this part of their healing a form of therapy despite the hospital’s inpatient clinic admitting that most patients can’t complete “activities of daily living.” (ROOKE: Kamala Kowtows To Far Left In First Major Campaign Decision)
Not only does this scream unethical, but how can these patients make informed decisions about who best to vote for if their doctors admit they are incapable of handling daily life?
“Vot-ER is bridging this gap in care with a groundbreaking prescription: civic engagement. By integrating nonpartisan civic engagement into healthcare settings, we empower patients and providers to alleviate the underlying factors of health disparities. Together, we’re not just treating symptoms – we’re tackling root causes of public health outcomes and fostering a healthier, more equitable society,” the organization stated.
The organization admits to having over 350 institutional partnerships, 700 participating sites, and 50,000 doctors helping to register patients.
The project began in 2020 when patients were given voter support activities (VSAs), which are questionnaires about their voting habits. These patients, like those admitted to the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute, were then registered to vote, given information about their polling location, and helped to receive an absentee ballot application, according to a paper about Vot-ER.
“This project demonstrates that VSAs are a welcome and feasible resource for psychiatrically hospitalized adults. Psychiatric providers can serve an important role in promoting access to voting-related activities for their patients,” the paper stated. (ROOKE: Everything Happening In The UK Is Predictable And Coming For The US)
The Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute bragged about its voter registration efforts, according to its 2022 annual report. “During the 2020 presidential election, after realizing that psychiatric patients are often not registered to vote, PPI initiated voter support activity and has continued such efforts every year since, spearheaded by Dr. Graziane. Dr. Graziane found that this social/ political determinant of health helps empower patients and makes them feel good,” the report stated.
The Washington Free Beacon report found that despite Vot-ER claiming to be nonpartisan, it is “staffed by progressive operatives” and “funded by progressive foundations.”
“And ahead of the 2024 election, it is leading a movement—backed by top medical groups and an executive order from the Biden-Harris administration—that is turning healthcare centers into political battlegrounds,” the Washington Free Beacon stated.
Pediatric doctor Kristen Walsh told the outlet, “It’s very easy to insert politically coded speech into these interactions.”
“You are effectively signaling to the patient how you want them to vote,” she said. “And then you’ve really muddled the patient/doctor relationship.” (ROOKE: State Board Notches Election Integrity Win That Could Secure A Trump Victory)
Vot-ER is not only registering patients in psychiatric hospitals but is also using patients in cancer hospitals, emergency rooms, substance abuse clinics, and palliative care departments, according to the Washington Free Beacon. Yale Medical School psychiatry lecturer told the outlet that Vot-ER’s practices are “inappropriate.”
This organization has “helped” more than 89,000 patients vote since 2020. How many of these patients have no idea what they are doing but are still registered and receive an absentee ballot? Doctors should be nowhere near the issue of voting. However, Americans learned the hard way in 2020 that our medical system is controlled by radicals. (ROOKE: Left’s Chief Election Meddler Reportedly Behind ‘Fake News’ Operation Pushing Party Narratives)
Of course, the left will claim they are trying to help, and it’s only by coincidence that it happens to be based out of an important electoral college state that also happens to be a swing state. While they tout their love of “Democracy” (big D), they denigrate it at every turn. It shouldn’t have to be explained how disgusting it is that doctors are participating in this clearly partisan election scheme. Patients deserve competent care by professionals. Now, every time your elderly grandmother or mentally ill uncle goes into the hospital, you have to be careful they aren’t being “helped” with their voter registration.