Serial Stalker Reportedly Targeted Kim Kardashian After Separate Horrifying Interaction Inside Famous Actress’ Home

A stalker targeted Kim Kardashian after allegedly terrorizing actress Emma Roberts from inside her own home, according to TMZ.

Kardashian recently filed legal documents in court in an attempt to seek court protection by way of restraining order against Melvin Jeffrey Conley, according to a report published Tuesday by TMZ. Roberts reportedly phoned Kardashian to warn her that Conley had entered her home and he was going to attempt making contact with Kardashian and her children. The man allegedly showed up at the home of Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, the very next day.

Roberts claimed that Conley broke into her home in May and used her landline phone to call her on her cell phone, according to TMZ. The famous actress said she missed the call but noticed the number was from inside her home, so she thought it was a family member trying to reach her. She called her residential line and was stunned to hear a stranger on the other end of the phone. Conley allegedly answered and said she had given him permission to stay at her house, which she denied, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Conley allegedly went to Jenner’s home the very next day and attempted to gain entry by telling her security agents that he thought he was at Kardashian’s home. He claimed he was Kardashian’s “long-time manager,” a player with the Toronto Raptors and that he had a scheduled appointment with Kardashian that day, according to TMZ.

The alleged stalker arrived at Kardashian’s Malibu home in July and was confronted by her security by the time he made it to the perimeter fence, according to TMZ. He allegedly told security he was going to jump the fence to gain entry but they managed to prevent him from doing so.

Kim’s legal documents noted her Malibu residence is not publicized and is difficult to locate, which sparked concern over Conley’s alleged determination and ability to get so close to her and her children.

She claimed she was overcome by “worry, concern and severe emotional distress” as a result of Conley’s behavior, according to TMZ.

Roberts successfully obtained a 5-year restraining order against Conley. (RELATED: Fan Pretends To Be Maid In Attempt To Access Rick Springfield’s Home: REPORT)

Kardashian and Roberts co-starred in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Delicate” and are executive-producing a new Netflix series titled, “Calabasas.”