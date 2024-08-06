‘Tiger King’ Star Makes Huge Life Announcement That’ll Change America

“Tiger King” star Joe Exotic announced Monday that he has suspended his campaign for the presidency and is throwing his weight behind former President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Exotic shared the news via social media, saying that Trump “has been my man for years,” and that “Harris will get us all killed if Biden doesn’t sooner.” Along with the official announcement, Exotic posted a photograph of himself wearing what appears to be a Trump t-shirt and hat next to a road sign with a “Make America Great Again” poster. Both Trump and his running mate Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance were tagged in the post.

Exotic is gesturing to a water bottle in the grainy image. It’s unclear what the water represents but one presumes it is extremely important.

I have suspended my campaign to fully Endorse Trump for 2024.

He has been my man for years. Harris will get us all killed if Biden doesn’t sooner.

Check out me live tonight August 5 at 10pm est

“Powerful! Joe you were one of my favorite alternatives in the running. The fact that you’ve suspended your campaign to support Trump shows true humility and strength of character to realize we need all hands on deck,” replied one Twitter user. “Being the vocal majority for Trump will move mountains.”

And I mean, where would we be without Exotic’s endorsement of Trump’s reelection campaign? Anyone? (RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Team Brings Us A New Nightmare: ‘Chimp Crazy’ Women)

“Love it,” said another. “Kamala is another Carol Baskin.” The user is referring to Exotic’s arch nemesis, Carole Baskin, a significant fighter for big cats rights in the U.S. Their rivalry was depicted in the cult classic television phenomenon “Tiger King” on Netflix, which changed the pop culture landscape of America forever.

As of March 2024, Exotic is serving time in Santa Rosa County Jail, Florida, while he awaits court appearances in relation to civil suits against various people and companies, according to Pensacola News Journal. This hasn’t stopped Exotic from telling the Normal World podcast that he hopes for a cabinet position in Trump’s future presidency. (RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Star Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle Arrested)

Exotic is intent on leaving prison and testifying before Congress about his experiences inside. “We live like river rats, man — the mold, the broken down facilities, the electrical problems. We have 300 [people] and 6, 7, 8 toilets … The food is pathetic, the medical care is pathetic,” he told the show. “There’s more drugs in here than the whole city of Wynnewood, Oklahoma.”

You can’t say Exotic isn’t passionate, guys.