Tim Walz’s First Executive Action As Governor Was Establishing ‘Diversity, Inclusion, And Equity’ Council

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s first executive order as Minnesota governor was establishing a diversity, inclusion and equity council.

Walz designated himself as chair of the “One Minnesota Council on Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity” in 2019, telling The Associated Press at the time that the council would ensure the “lens of equity” is focused on all state actions. The council was created to address “diversity, inclusion and equity” across the government’s practices, including “recruiting; retaining and promoting state employees; state government contracting; and civic engagement,” according to the order.

“Disparities in Minnesota, including those based on race, geography, and economic status, keep our entire state from reaching its full potential,” Walz’s order stated. “As long as inequities impact Minnesotans’ ability to be successful, we have work to do.”

In 2021, Walz also established the Governor’s Community Council on Inclusion and Equity to work with the One Minnesota council. The two councils helped develop a “long-range” plan outlining specific goals for the state, such as implementing training programs that infuse “anti-racism principles” into every state agency, which Walz approved in 2023.

Gov. Tim Walz’s reaction the BLM riots: “A society that does not put equity and inclusion first will come to this result” This is who Kamala picked as her VP. pic.twitter.com/AOKkByahVg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2024



The plan called for developing “anti-racist and equitable frameworks” within every state agency. It called for ensuring state employees “are aware of and can clearly communicate why it is important to end systemic racism” and understand “how their individual work contributes to ending it in state government.” (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Says Tim Walz Brings Lack Of Political Balance To Harris Ticket)

Walz created the role of chief equity officer in 2023, appointing former deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education Stephanie Burrage to the position.

Today, I announced Dr. Stephanie Burrage as Minnesota’s first Chief Equity Officer. Dr. Burrage will use her expertise to advance equity and opportunity in communities across the state as we continue our work to make Minnesota the best state in the country to grow up in. pic.twitter.com/0ulv8q0kZ5 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 29, 2023

Harris has frequently called “equity ” a priority. President Joe Biden signed an “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government” executive order on his first day, which directed federal agencies to create equity assessments.

During the 2020 campaign, Harris posted a video explaining that equity means “we all end up in the same place.”

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.