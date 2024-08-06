Trump Edges Out Harris Among Jewish Voters In Deep Blue State: POLL

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump is pulling ahead of Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election among Jewish voters in New York, according to a poll published Tuesday.

The poll from Siena College shows that 50% of Jewish voters in New York favor Trump while 49% favor Harris in the upcoming presidential election. When asked which candidate is more prepared for the presidency, 47% of Jewish voters said they believe that Trump is “very prepared” and only 36% said the same about Harris.

“Jewish voters moving towards the GOP is a clear trend, long in the making,” Sam Markstein, national political director at the Republican Jewish Coalition, told the Jewish Chronicle regarding a February Siena poll.

The February poll, also conducted by Siena College, showed that 53% of Jewish voters in New York preferred Trump and only 44% preferred Biden. The poll showed that over 800 people were sampled and the Jewish voters made up 8%. (RELATED: ‘I Am Honored’: Trump Greets Netanyahu At Mar-A-Lago)

Trump showed support for the Jewish community, and in 2020, the amount of Jewish voters that supported him was 30%. In 2016, Trump received 24% of the Jewish vote.

Outside of New York voters, an index conducted in July by the Jewish People’s Policy Institute (JPPI) showed that of Jewish Israelis, 51% preferred Trump, and before Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, only 35% preferred Biden.

The Siena poll surveyed 1,199 likely New York voters from July 28 to August 1 with an overall margin of error of +/- 4.0 percentage points.

