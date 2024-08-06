Trump Delivers Two-Word Response To Kamala Picking Tim Walz As VP

2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump responded Tuesday to presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ announcement of her running mate.

Harris selected Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her potential vice president on Tuesday ahead of a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump took to Truth Social to deliver a two-word response to Harris’ choice of running mate.

“THANK YOU!” Trump wrote in all capital letters.

The Trump campaign blasted Walz as a “West Coast wannabe,” harking back to the GOP nominee’s branding of Harris as a “San Francisco liberal.”

“It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate — Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State. While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks’. From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide. If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare,” Trump Campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared in a statement.

The Trump campaign immediately released a video ad targeting Walz as “another left-wing extremist.” The ad argued that Walz would be “a rubber stamp” for Kamala Harris.

Walz was one of the two final contenders for Harris’ running mate. Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro — the other contender — declared his “enthusiastic support” for the Harris-Walz ticket in a statement released shortly after the announcement. (RELATED: CNN Host Confronts Nancy Pelosi Over Her Role In Biden Dropping Out)

My work here in Pennsylvania is far from finished — there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for our Commonwealth. Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat… pic.twitter.com/Mkc1isQTo9 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) August 6, 2024

Walz first coined the attack calling Trump’s running mate JD Vance “weird” in an MSNBC appearance on July 23.