Dramatic Video Captures Cop’s Daring PIT Maneuver Ending 2-Hour High-Speed Chase

A high-stakes police chase Sunday spanning over two hours across Los Angeles ended dramatically on the freeway with a fiery PIT maneuver executed by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), ABC 7 reported.

The pursuit involved two different vehicles, starting with a possibly stolen black sedan and ending with a white sedan that lost a wheel and emitted sparks as it scraped the road. The chase began shortly after 8 p.m. when Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers began tailing the black sedan, which was suspected of being stolen due to its license plates, according to ABC 7.

The vehicle meandered at mostly legal speeds through neighborhoods in South Gate, Huntington Park and East Los Angeles, occasionally running red lights but otherwise not driving recklessly, the outlet reported. Despite the presence of at least five police SUVs, officers refrained from executing a PIT maneuver early in the chase due to concerns the suspects might be armed.

The pursuit escalated when, after roughly 75 minutes, the driver of the black sedan abandoned it in a commercial parking lot and switched to a white sedan that had been waiting, ABC 7 stated. This second vehicle then sped off, reaching speeds over 75 mph on surface streets and more than 100 mph on freeways, including the 101 and 710, even driving without headlights at times.

The chase continued south on the freeway towards Long Beach, with the CHP taking over from the LAPD as the suspects headed back north on the 110 and onto surface streets in southeast Los Angeles. Despite a brief moment where the vehicle seemed to crash and a suspect fled on foot, the white sedan got onto the 105 Freeway. It was there the CHP performed the PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to spin out and lose a wheel. (RELATED: Two Dead, Nine Injured After Fog Blamed For 35-Vehicle Pile Up Along Major Highway)

The conclusion saw two men and a woman exit the disabled vehicle and surrender to law enforcement. Although the freeway was blocked for some time thereafter, the suspects were taken into custody, according to ABC 7. LAPD later confirmed that the original driver of the black Lexus was not in the white vehicle but was apprehended separately.