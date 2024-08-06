‘Yellowstone’ Star Wendy Moniz Celebrates Series Conclusion With Behind-The-Scenes Photos

“Yellowstone” star Wendy Moniz shared various photos Monday of her series wrap ahead of the final season release in November.

Moniz portrays the character of Governor Lynelle Perry on the iconic Taylor Sheridan cowboy drama, a close confidant, friend and sometimes lover of the show’s lead, John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner). She shared a series of photographs to her Instagram followers upon finishing her time on the show, which will conclude after a final season in November on Paramount+.

“Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few,” Moniz wrote in the caption. “What a beautiful experience I’ve had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017. I completed my last scene August 1st, then recalled having previously shared a gratitude post…looking back, it was on the SAME DATE two years ago.”

The images — which cannot be embedded here for some annoying reason — show Moniz seeming to hang up her cowboy boots. Others show the ranch, horses, her hair and make-up routine for the show, the landscape and some swag.

Everything You Need To Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Utterly Insane 2024 Show Roster | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/oRam6STU5t — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) December 22, 2023

Moniz has worked on the show for seven years, appearing in every season. (RELATED: Shocking Theory About ‘Yellowstone’ Conclusion Erupts Online, But There’s A Huge Catch)

“Yellowstone” is likely still in the throws of filming the last episodes of season five, part two, which will close out the storyline from the Dutton-Yellowstone ranch.

Questions are swirling over how the last few chapters of the Duttons’ stories will go. Costner isn’t going to return to finish his leading man storyline because he’s too busy watching his other projects fail. The main cast still have no clear front runner in who will inherit the land. But I have my hopes.

Ultimately, I hope the land returns to Tate, the youngest Dutton. He’s the rightful heir on both his mother and father’s side. But Sheridan productions always have a way of surprising you, so I guess we’ll have to see when the show returns Nov. 10.