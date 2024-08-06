Video Shows Whale Make Surprise Guest Appearance At Olympics

A whale made a surprise guest appearance Monday during the Olympics semi-final surfing event hosted in Tahiti.

Brazilian athlete Tatiana Weston-Webb and Costa Rican athlete Brisa Hennessy were competing in the surfing semi-final match on Monday afternoon when a whale breached the surface, according to CBS News.

In a video shared on Twitter, the two surfers can be seen floating in the water as the camera pans to the large mammal. The whale can be seen coming out of the water, flopping backward.

“Incredible,” one commentator can be heard saying.

"That's a 10 right there, that's a perfect 10," another announcer said.

The Olympic surfing semi finalists had a WHALE stop by. #ParisOlympics 🐋 pic.twitter.com/r14xWnLTm4 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

A majority of the Olympic events are being held in and around Paris, but the surfing events took place roughly 10,000 miles away from France’s capital in the waters near Tahiti, a French Polynesian island, CBS News reported. The area was selected due to its heavy waves.

“Because Tahiti is part of France and Teahupo’o is one of the most famous, heaviest waves in the world, it was a great opportunity for the Olympics to choose it to have the best venue,” ocean photographer Ben Thouard told CBS News.

Whales are not uncommon in Tahiti, CBS reported. They typically gather the islands during migration, mating and birthing seasons, the outlet reported.

French surfer Johanne Defay won bronze in the women’s competition and Frenchman Kauli Vaast won gold in the men’s event, CBS reported.

American surfer Caroline Marks took home the gold in Monday’s event, according to the Associated Press (AP). Tatiana Weston-Webb, who had a front-row seat to the breached whale, won the silver medal, the outlet reported.