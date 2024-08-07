Democratic strategist James Carville advised Vice President Harris on Wednesday not to campaign on her biography because she doesn’t have a typical “all-American” background.

Harris’ mother and father met as students at the University of California at Berkeley, with her mother becoming a research scientist and her father a Stanford University professor, according to The New York Times. Carville, on “Conversations with Bill Kristol” speculated Harris was somewhat wealthy growing up, suggesting her early life background will not aid her in winning the presidential election. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

WATCH:

‘Her Bio Is Not All-American’: James Carville Urges Kamala Harris To Avoid Campaigning On Life Story pic.twitter.com/4cuPdwEcvt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 7, 2024

“Her bio is not all-American … she doesn’t have a up by the bootstraps story. I mean, I think she grew up relatively affluent,” Carville said. “I mean, college professors don’t starve to death. I don’t know … She can talk about it, but I don’t think her bio is … the kind of thing she’s going to win this on. It’s fine to talk about it, experiences she had.”

“I think if I were her, in terms of my past experience, I would talk more about being an AG and being a kind of consumer advocate, and being a DA and being tough on crime, seems to be kind of in right now, if I say so myself. I’ve never been very much of a pro-crime guy,” he added, laughing.

Harris’ campaign is reportedly seeking to craft an image of her as a law and order candidate as she strives to defeat former President Donald Trump in the November election. Her prosecutors convicted nearly 2,000 people for marijuana-related offenses when she was the San Francisco district attorney from 2004 to 2010, according to San Francisco Chronicle.

She also advocated for prosecuting truancy cases, which led to convicting parents whose children were frequently missing from school, according to NBC News.

Carville on Thursday urged Harris to tell the “progressive left” to “go fuck themselves” because they doom campaigns.

“They don’t have very much power. I wish she’d tell them all to go fuck themselves … Their power is totally exaggerated — they can’t win an election outside of a D+25 district,” he said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.