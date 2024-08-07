‘Black Panther’ Actress Connie Chiume Dead At 72

“Black Panther” actress Connie Chiume died Tuesday in a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa at the age of 72, according to a social media post by her family.

Chiume’s family confirmed her death in a statement shared to her official Instagram page. “The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress, Connie Chiume,” the statement reads. “Connie Chiume passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th August 2024. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

Chiume’s son, Nongelo Chiume, spoke briefly with South African news network Newzroom Afrika, mentioning the late star was “admitted for a medical procedure” before she passed away.

The phone line connection appeared to fail shortly after Nongelo said, “She was recovering well, but, unfortunately, today we caught the news of her passing.” He went on to say he was unable to “confirm” her cause of death.

Nongelo expressed some final wishes on behalf of the family.

“We want her to be remembered as a person who gave her all through her talents. We want her to be remembered as someone who was selfless and someone who always wanted to see the next person doing great and believing in their God-given talents,” he said.

The South African government paid tribute to Chiume on X (formerly Twitter).

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered #RIPConnieChiume,” it said.

Chiume, a former teacher, won two South African Film and Television Awards over the course of her career, according to IMDb. She’s reportedly most famous for her 2018 role in “Black Panther,” in which she played the tribal leader Zawavari.

She reprised her role in the 2022 sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Star Hailey Merkt Dies At 31)

Fans, family and loved ones are grieving on social media as they remember Chiume’s talents and her reportedly warm spirit.