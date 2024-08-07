Bodycam Video Shows Deputy Rescue 5-Year-Old Boy With Autism After He Leaves Home

Florida police shared bodycam footage of one of their deputies saving a 5-year-old boy with autism after he escaped from his home Tuesday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office congratulated Deputy Wes Brough after he “found and rescued a missing 5-year-old child in a pond,” the tweet showed.

In the video, police officers converged around a pond in search of the boy and were eventually alerted by babbling.

“Coco?” Brough asked when he heard the noise. “Hey, he is out here somewhere.”

“I got him! I got him” the officer said as he sprinted toward the boy in the pond. The deputy removed his gear that contained his bodycam as he waded into the water. (RELATED: Heartwarming Video Shows Florida Cop Making Deal With Runaway Autistic Child)

Another deputy’s bodycam footage captured the moment when Brough sprinted into the water.

Brough picked up the child and carried him back to land.

“You okay? What is your name?” Brough asked the child. The boy was sporting a shirt that had the words “Coco” written on it. Another deputy asked the boy if he wanted “to see” his “parents.”

Deputies were alerted to the boy’s disappearance by his father who said that his son “escaped the house through a second-story door, which set off an alarm,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The police initially searched the body of the water and are around the pond because they knew “the 5-year-old had autism and was attracted to water.”

The boy was found and “returned to his family” after being “medically cleared.”

Water appeals to those with autism as it “offers a multisensory experience,” an escape outlet from sensory overload if one is submerged in water, and for other reasons, according to the Autism Society of Florida.