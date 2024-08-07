‘No Evidence’: CNN Reporter Delivers Devastating Fact-Check On Walz’s Claims About Military Service

CNN correspondent Tom Foreman delivered a fact-check Wednesday against Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after he claimed to have carried weapons “in war.”

Foreman appeared on “CNN News Central” alongside show co-host Brianna Keilar, where he discussed a previous claim Walz made that suggesting he carried weapons in war while speaking about gun control. Foreman stated there is “no evidence” to suggest the Democratic governor’s comments were true. (RELATED: Tim Walz Once Received ‘A’ Grade From NRA — Then He Shot Left)

“Walz did make a comment speaking to a group, he’s done it a couple of times, where he has used language that has suggested that he carried weapons in a fighting situation,” Foreman said. “As you know, with your contact with the military, I know from coming from a military family, there is a difference between being in a combat area, being involved at a time of war and actually being in a position where people are shooting at you. There is no evidence that at any time Governor Walz was in a position of being shot at, and some of his language could easily be seen to suggest that he was.”

“So that is absolutely false when he said that about gun rights out there. The campaign has essentially come forward to say, ‘Look, he had a long career, he would never want to purposely mislead people about this.’ It’s what campaigns tend to say. And I’m sure we haven’t heard the end of this, but it’s an interesting argument that brings to mind past conflicts we’ve had in politics where military people start going at each other. Then you start saying, ‘Well, what is the basis from this, how much of it is true and what are we to draw from that as voters,'” Foreman concluded.

WATCH:

CNN Reporter Delivers Devastating Fact Check On Walz’s Claim That He ‘Carried Weapons In A Fighting Situation’ pic.twitter.com/YXQghYf1LZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 7, 2024

The Harris’ campaign on Tuesday promoted a video online in which Walz could be heard stating he wanted to ban weapons he “carried in war” as he advocated for a weapons ban following the Parkland shooting in 2018.

“We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at,” Walz said.

The campaign has since told CNN, Walz “would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country,” noting how he “carried, fired and trained others to use weapons of war innumerable times.”

Republican running mate J.D.Vance appeared at a press conference Wednesday, where he called Walz “dishonest” over statements made about his time in the military.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.