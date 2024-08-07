Colin Farrell Starts Foundation To Help Others Struggling With Same Neurological Condition As Son

Colin Farrell started a foundation to support adult children with intellectual disabilities in honor of his son, James, who suffers from Angelman Syndrome, People reported.

Farrell opened up about his experiences and discussed the effects of the rare neurogenetic disorder James reportedly struggles to overcome each day.

“I want the world to be kind to James,” Farrell told People. “I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect,” he said. James is 20 years old and is non-verbal; when James turns 21, he will age out of the support he requires, according to the outlet. His famous father is determined to make a change, founding The Colin Farrell Foundation to help other families facing this uphill battle.

“This is all because of James — it’s all in his honor,” Farrell said of his new foundation, according to the outlet.

James reportedly has a live-in caregiver to help him through the challenges he faces.

“Angelman syndrome is a condition caused by a change in a gene, called a genetic change,” The Mayo Clinic states. The condition “causes delayed development, problems with speech and balance, mental disability, and, sometimes, seizures.”

Farrell told People his foundation aims to advocate for adult children that require care through education and innovative programs.

“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own,” Farrell said, according to People.

“All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind,” he said.

The famous actor expressed his desire to bridge the gap for other families. Farrell “for years has wanted to do something in the realm of providing greater opportunities for families who have a child with special needs, to receive the support that they deserve, basically the assistance in all areas of life.”

“This is the first time I’ve spoken about it, and obviously the only reason I’m speaking is I can’t ask James if he wants to do this,” Farrell told People.

“I mean, I can. I speak to James as if he’s 20 and has perfect fluency with the English language and age-appropriate cognitive ability. But I can’t discern a particular answer from him as to whether he’s comfortable with all this or not, so I have to make a call based on knowing James’s spirit and what kind of young man he is and the goodness that he has in his heart,” Farrell said, the outlet reported.

Speaking of his son Farrell said, “I’m proud of him every day, because I just think he’s magic.”