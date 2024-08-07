Dems Dish Out $79 Million On Attack Ads Aimed At Republicans Vying For Battleground Senate Seats

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) spent tens of millions of dollars on an attack ad blitz Wednesday targeting GOP Senate candidates in four major battleground states, according to Politico.

The DSCC has pledged $79 million against Republican Senate candidates Kari Lake in Arizona, Eric Hovde in Wisconsin, Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania and Mike Rogers in Michigan, Politico reported. Democrats are narrowly polling ahead of their Republican challengers in their respective swing states, with many races polling within single digits of each other, according to FiveThirtyEight. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Krash Or Trump Cash’: Trump Campaign Unveils New Attack Ad Linking Harris To Market Crash)

The NRSC has launched their own $100 million ad campaign targeting Ohio, Nevada, Michigan and Arizona races, with the first attack ads dropping today in the Great Lake State.

“Democrats are going to adopt a strategy of lying about Republican Senate candidates because they can’t defend their support for Kamala Harris’ plan to decriminalize border crossings, defund the police, and destroy our economy with a multi-trillion-dollar Green New Scam,” Mike Berg, NRSC communications director, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The DSCC ad targeting Lake features the candidate telling “McCain Republicans” to “get the hell out,” claiming that she is “too divisive for Arizona.” The ad outlines her “divisive policies” like banning abortion and claims that she is endorsed by “white supremacists and Holocaust deniers.”

Lake is battling Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego for the open Senate seat after independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced her retirement in March. Lake is trailing Gallego by just six points, according to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll from Tuesday.

The Wisconsin ad attacks Hovde as a “multimillionaire California banker” and labeled him an “arrogant, phony fraud” who is vying to “buy a senate seat.” Hovde is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and is polling 11 points behind the incumbent, according to the latest Fox News poll from July 26.

The DSCC released two ads in Pennsylvania with the first targeting McCormick for saying he would be “very, very happy” to see Roe v. Wade overturned. The second criticized “Wall Street CEO” McCormick’s leadership at Bridgewater Associates, which later became the top foreign hedge fund in China to boost their military.

McCormick is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and is currently trailing the incumbent by just five points, according to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll from Tuesday.

The Michigan ad labels Rogers as a man “bought by special interests” like Big Pharma and Wall Street during his congressional career. Rogers, who won his primary on Tuesday, is now set to face off with Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

