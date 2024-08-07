Epic Solar Eruption Rips Earth’s Magnetic Field

Data publicized Monday by NASA described how an enormous solar eruption temporarily ripped Earth’s magnetosphere, creating a two-way “highway” between us and the Sun.

An aurora on April 24, 2023, which was visible as far south as Arizona, was accompanied by an enormous eruption of solar particles, that spewed directly toward Earth, according to a post from NASA Sun Science. As the eruption washed over the planet, Earth was “completely engulfed” by a particle cloud so a strong part of Earth’s magnetic “shield” dissipated.

“For a brief period during the storm, a two-way “highway” formed between the Sun and Earth. In other words, the usual one-way flow from the Sun to Earth suddenly went both directions: For about two hours, Earth was also spewing particles back into the Sun!” NASA noted in the post.

NASA assured followers that the density of our atmosphere protected us from the radiation. The only part impacted by the storm was the magnetosphere, which works “like the frothy waves at the front of a boat as it cuts through the water.” The part — also known as “bow shock” — typically creates a barrier between solar particles.

While it temporarily disappeared, the magnetic field in the solar eruption “fused with Earth’s magnetic field.” This meant particles trapped by our planets magnetism had a way to flee. (RELATED: Solar Storm Threats Set To Get Worse In 2024, According To Authorities)

These “particle highways” are known to scientists as “Alfven wings.” They’re pretty rare here at home but other planets experience them far more often.

NASA is continuing research into the magnetosphere through its Multiscale Mission (MMS). Scientists hope to figure out how Earth and the Sun’s magnetic field interact, particularly through the transfer of energy. (RELATED: Scientists Finally Realize We’re Totally Unprepared For The Next ‘Big One,’ And It Ain’t An Earthquake)

Oddly enough, exactly one year later on April 24, 2024, the Sun emitted four solar flares at almost the exact same time. The event was described as “exceptionally rare” as most solar flares and storms only produce two spots.