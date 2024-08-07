Entertainment

Los Angeles Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Felony Murder In Death Of Prominent Rapper

92.3 Real Street Festival

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

A Los Angeles jury convicted Freddie Lee Trone on Wednesday on one count of murder in the shooting death of famous rapper PnB Rock, TMZ reported.

Trone was also convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery stemming from the star’s murder in 2022, TMZ reported. The latter allegedly also involved Trone’s teenage son, according to the outlet. PnB Rock, 30, was eating with his girlfriend inside a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles when he was gunned down, the outlet noted.

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper PnB Rock performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CA – SEPTEMBER 08: Rapper PnB Rock performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Police alleged Trone orchestrated the rapper’s murder by sending his teenage son inside the restaurant to rob and kill PnB Rock, according to TMZ. They also claimed he was the mastermind behind the entire plan, then also took on the role of getaway driver after the pre-meditated murder, according to the outlet.

Prosecutors reportedly said a man named Tremont Jones tipped Trone off to PnB Rock’s whereabouts that evening. He was also found guilty and convicted on two counts of robbery as well as one count of conspiracy, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors claimed the boy was acting on his father’s orders while the defense said Trone was only an accessory after the fact.

Trone’s son, age 19, was also charged with the rapper’s murder but a judge ruled he was not deemed to be competent to stand trial, according to CBS News. He reportedly remains in the custody of the juvenile system at this time.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 10: PnB Rock performs onstage during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2018: "94' 'Til Infinty" at MetLife Stadium on June 10, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JUNE 10: PnB Rock performs onstage during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2018: “94′ ‘Til Infinty” at MetLife Stadium on June 10, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

PnB Rock was reportedly wearing $500,000 worth of jewelry at the time of his death.

His passing reportedly sent shockwaves through the music industry, as many other artists and fans from across the globe mourned his passing. (RELATED: T.I. Arrested At Airport In Wild Case Of Mistaken Identity: REPORT)

Trone will be sentenced Aug. 27, 2024.