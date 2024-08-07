Chilling Video Shows Moment Hero Rescues 15-Year-Old Girl From Alleged Sexual Assault

A quick-acting resident in East Harris County, Texas, reportedly intervened to prevent an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl on July 28.

The incident occurred when the alleged assailant stalked the girl after she disembarked from a public bus, Harris County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) investigators said, according to KHOU 11 News.

“I looked out the window and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground, and he was trying to take her clothes off,” David, a local resident and gun owner, said in the outlet’s video reported. (RELATED: Man With No Arms Uses Feet To Receive Gun License)

After hearing the victim’s cries, he immediately sprang into action, he recalled.

“I ran upstairs, I grabbed my pistol, and then I came outside and I asked what’s going on. And the girl screamed, ‘I’m 15. Help me.’ So I pointed my gun at him,” David recounted.

Surveillance footage captured the moment when David confronts the alleged assailant, pointing his gun and shouting at him to stop. The alleged attacker had grabbed her by the hair, he recounted to KHOU 11. The victim took refuge in a nearby apartment, he added in the video.

A neighbor who witnessed the altercation spoke to the outlet. “At first I was scared because I really thought she was about to get raped. I think if he didn’t come out, she probably would have got raped or something,” the neighbor said in the video.

The suspect had been on the same bus as the victim prior to the attempted assault, the HCSO told KHOU 11 News. The suspect reportedly followed her into an apartment complex, according to authorities. A neighbor told the outlet the girl was there to visit a friend.

The HCSO released a photo of the alleged attacker, the outlet reported.

The sheriff’s office could not be reached for comment.