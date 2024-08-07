Illegal Migrant Released Into US By Biden Admin Allegedly Committed 22 Crimes In Just Six Months

An illegal migrant from Venezuela allegedly committed at least 22 criminal offenses in the span of just six months and still may not be deported, a report from the House Judiciary Committee revealed Wednesday.

Daniel Hernandez-Martinez was released into the U.S. by the Biden-Harris administration in early 2023 before allegedly committing a slew of crimes, the report found. Despite the array of charges, the Venezuelan migrant — who is a suspected member of the “Tren de Aragua” gang — wasn’t detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until his seventh run-in with the New York Police Department. (RELATED: Supporting Sanctuary Cities And Giving Driver’s Licenses To Illegal Migrants: Tim Walz’s Record On Immigration)

“The Biden-Harris Administration released Daniel Hernandez-Martinez into the United States without any legal justification,” the report reads. “Mere months after his release, Hernandez-Martinez began terrorizing New York City, committing at least 22 criminal offenses within a span of just six months.”

🚨#BREAKING: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐘𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 New report and documents detail the 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐒 of Daniel Hernandez-Martinez, an illegal alien and suspected Tren de Aragua gang member, who… pic.twitter.com/cXUpXayWcv — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 7, 2024

Hernandez-Martinez’s alleged crimes include petit larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, as well as multiple assault cases, two of which are for allegedly attacking police officers, according to the investigation.

Despite his rap sheet, the House committee report says that “it remains unclear whether ICE has removed Hernandez-Martinez from the United States.” Meanwhile, an investigation performed by the New York Post claims Hernandez-Martinez is being held in Buffalo, New York.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initially attempted to stonewall the Judiciary Committee’s request for Hernandez-Martinez’s background file, failing to produce the information until months later when the committee sent a follow-up request, despite the documents being complete six months before, according to the report.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, Border Patrol agents have encountered over 7 million foreign nationals attempting to enter the country illegally. Meanwhile, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris supported decriminalizing illegal immigration as a U.S. senator, co-sponsoring three bills in 2019 that would’ve blocked Trump’s ability to build a border wall, though now her campaign claims she’d keep in place a Biden-era executive order cracking down on illegal crossings.

“The disastrous immigration policies of the Biden-Harris administration have had real-world consequences for American citizens,” the House Judiciary Committee wrote. “Hernandez-Martinez’s victims will never be the same because the Biden-Harris Administration allowed him to enter the country. Tragically, Hernandez-Martinez’s victims are not alone.”

ICE and DHS did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

