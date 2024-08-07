‘Very Cultish’: Mother Of Child Star Describes What It Was Like Behind The Scenes At Nickelodeon

Keke Palmer’s mother said she had strange vibes while on the set of Dan Schneider’s Nickelodeon shows.

Schneider and others on the set of Nickelodeon’s children’s shows have been hit with allegations of toxic behavior and sexual harassment. Sharon Palmer spoke of her experiences on the August 6 episode of “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.”

“My honest opinion is I thought the whole atmosphere of the Dan Schneider set was very weird, it was very cultish,” Sharon said.

She went on to say she wasn’t impressed by the overall vibe, including that of the other parents she rubbed elbows with when she was on set with Keke.

“The parents were very secretive, and I honestly thought they all took themselves way too seriously” she said.

Sharon said she felt stress and tension during her time there.

She then addressed the allegations of sexual abuse made by Drake Bell, which were captured in the docuseries, “Quiet on Set.”

“When I saw the Drake story, it just broke my heart,” Sharon said on the podcast, before noting, “Because I could see how his parents got trapped — I could see the grooming that went on.”

Keke joined the conversation to say she felt compassion for those who fell victim to alleged abuse, but clarified that she thankfully didn’t have that experience. She credited Sharon for watching out for her in the early days of her career. She also noted that her mother was always uncomfortable with Schneider and Nickelodeon as a whole.

Keke starred in her own Nickelodeon show, “True Jackson, VP” from 2008 to 2011. (RELATED: Former Child Star Jack Salvatore Says Nickelodeon Producer Dan Schneider Used Shotgun To Intimidate Writers)

Schneider didn’t have any direct involvement in that show.