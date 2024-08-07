Morehouse College Receives Mysterious $20 Million Donation

Morehouse College announced Tuesday that it has received a $20 million anonymous donation, the largest gift ever granted for faculty positions at the institution.

The donation will fund six endowed professorships across various academic divisions, which will improve the institution’s capacity for innovation and research, according to WBSV.

“This transformational $20 million gift will allow us to increase the ranks of our esteemed and talented professors so that we can uphold the legacy of excellence in our classrooms as our as veteran faculty retire,” said Morehouse College President David A. Thomas. (RELATED: ROOKE: Biden Paints Morbid Picture Of Morehouse College Grads’ Future In Speech Meant To Uplift Them)

The university’s ongoing capital campaign aims to raise $500 million for its various initiatives. The anonymous gift means the campaign has reached almost $290 million in donations, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Morehouse School of Medicine, an independent entity, received a record-breaking $175 million donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies on the same day, the outlet reported.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg discussed the closure of all but four historically black medical schools following the donation.

“Lack of funding and support driven probably in no small part by prejudice and racism, have forced many to close their doors,” he said. “We cannot allow that to happen again, and this gift will help ensure it doesn’t.”