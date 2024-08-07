MSNBC Guest Really Wants You To Know That Tim Walz’s Life Is A ‘Rural American Success Story’

MSNBC contributor Molly Jong-Fast claimed Wednesday that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota was a “great orator” whose “rural American success” story could prove how government helps people.

Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Walz, a former teacher and National Guard soldier, as her running mate in the upcoming presidential election during a Tuesday rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jong-Fast gushed to “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski during her appearance about how Walz’s hobbies like hunting and butter carving would help Harris “reach out” to voters in rural areas. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Shocking Pick’: Trump Says Harris-Walz Ticket Would Make America ‘Go Communist Immediately’)

“I have interviewed Tim Walz before, so I knew what he could do, and Democratic governors knew what he could do because he was the head of the Democratic Governors Association,” Jong-Fast told Scarborough and Brzezinski. “So when I saw that he was in contention, he called me and said he was in contention, and I thought to myself, you know, this guy is really a good orator, and what I thought was that it was a reach out to rural voters. Because here’s a guy, you know, he ice fishes, he’s a hunter, he does butter carving, which again, is not such a popular thing in urban areas. I mean, he’s a really a sort of, you know, he is a rural person.”

WATCH:

MSNBC Guest Goes Overboard To Sell Tim Walz As ‘Rural American Success’ pic.twitter.com/yG9aPqa8gi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 7, 2024

“And, you know, he went to college on the GI Bill. He was the highest-ranking enlisted man. You know, this is a person who is really part of this rural America. And he really makes the case for how government programs can help people,” Jong-Fast continued. “You know, his father died when he was young, and he enlisted in the army to pay for college, and I think that that is important. You know, we don’t necessarily hear that message so much in politics today. I sort of thought in my head, you know, this guy, he really is kind of a rural American success story. And remember, he was born in Kansas, so he is really part of rural America.”

Walz, who was born in Nebraska according to his official biography, flip-flopped on Second Amendment issues as he was running for governor in 2018 after previously receiving glowing ratings from the National Rifle Association while representing a rural district in Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives. Walz signed legislation into law on April 27, 2023, that made Minnesota a “refuge” for child sex changes and also banned so-called “conversion therapy.”

Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 0.5% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted from July 22 to Aug. 4, with the vice president increasing her lead to 0.6% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in the surveys.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.