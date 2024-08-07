Video Appears To Show Naked Man Stealing Car In Des Moines, Iowa, Running Over Victim

A video circulating on social media appears to show a naked man running through the city, stealing a car and running over the man’s car in the process.

The naked man, who was later arrest, was seen streaking around downtown Des Moines, Iowa, in the middle of the night Tuesday, according to TMZ.

In a video shared on Twitter, he can be seen running on the sidewalk across the street from some parked cars. He then runs toward a black car with the driver’s side door open and a man inside.

The nude man then becomes a carjacker as he jumps in the car, crawling over the clothed man and into the passenger seat as onlookers can be heard screaming. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Nudist Save Tourist From Blowtorch Wielding Attacker).

The man in the driver’s seat then gets out of the car as the nudist hops over and attempts to close the door. The two go back and forth, fighting over the door, when the clothed man appears to punch the alleged carjacker in the face.

After some apparent arguing, the naked man then reverses the car, hitting the other man with the vehicle and pulling him backward. The victim’s pants get pulled down in the process. The naked man then appears to speed off with the vehicle.

The only thing worse than getting carjacked is getting carjacked by a naked dude…and maybe having your pants ripped off as the naked carjacker runs you over. pic.twitter.com/c0LDOo2PCZ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 7, 2024

The carjacking victim suffered minor injuries from the incident, police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek told the Des Moines Register.

Officials later found the naked suspect after he allegedly crashed the car into a tree, the outlet reported. He was reportedly charged with driving with a suspended license and second-degree theft.