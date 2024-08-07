Dem Rep Casts Blame On ‘Big Money’ Advertisers For Squad Member’s Primary Defeat

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib blamed “big money” advertisers on Wednesday as the reason why Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush lost her primary bid.

Bush lost her primary bid Wednesday to St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell, making her the second “squad” member of nine far-left House members to be ousted. Tlaib, on “CNN News Central,” casted blame for the loss onto Super PACs pouring money in favor of Bell’s campaign after CNN host Omar Jimenez pressed the Democratic representative on if she believes the results were due to how the constituents were now feeling. (RELATED: ‘Squad’ Dem Fighting For Survival Wants To ‘Be Careful’ About Labeling Hamas As Terrorists)

“I just don’t think you can even assess it because when you have — in Cori’s race, it was 14 million of attack money coming into her district, and often this money is coming in over a very short period of time. In media markets, where 14 million in St. Louis is like, I don’t know, 30 million in New York or California. This is money that is just going 24/7 on the airwaves, in the mailers, across the board. It’s extremely difficult to beat even when you are a candidate, as I believe Cori Bush was, a candidate that is grounded in the electorate,” Tlaib said.

WATCH:

Dem Rep Casts Blame On ‘Big Money’ Advertisers For Squad Members Primary Defeat pic.twitter.com/h3NiwqVkGE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 7, 2024

“So let’s make these fair competition. Let’s get this big money out. If there’s a fair competition and it’s not $14 million, I think the spending for Cori may have been 2 or 3 million. But all of this should go away,” Tlaib continued. “We should just be able to pick candidates based on their qualifications, based on what they say on the doors or on the phones, but not with big money coming in and trying to buy elections, which is what we’re seeing increasingly in both Jamaal’s race, Cori’s race and certainly some other races across the country.”

Bush lost Missouri’s 1st Congressional District by 5.6% as she sat with a total of 45.6% of the vote with Bell holding 51.2%, according to The New York Times. Bush’s loss comes after fellow “squad” member, Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, lost his primary race on June 25.

Both far-left representatives faced backlash in the polls after repeatedly vocalizing pro-Palestinian support following the terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7.

During Bush’s concession speech, the lawmaker warned groups like American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) that they need to be “afraid” since they “radicalized” her.

“AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down,” Bush said. “And let me put all of these corporations on notice, I’m coming after you, too!”

