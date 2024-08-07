CNN’s Scott Jennings Says Dems Should Stop Hiding Progressive Policies After Clapping Back On Walz, Harris Record

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings said Wednesday evening that Democrats should stop hiding their progressive policies after criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s records.

Jennings appeared on “The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer” alongside a panel when CNN host Wolf Blitzer asked the senior political commentator about former President Donald Trump labeling the Democratic Party presidential ticket, specifically Walz, as “too liberal.” Following a clip of Democratic Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith stating Trump’s comment was “laughable,” Blitzer questioned Jennings on his thoughts regarding her statement. (RELATED: ‘Evil Person’: Business Owner Unloads On Gov. Tim Walz)

“No, it’s not laughable because it‘s true, and I don‘t understand why they‘re pushing back on it. I thought Democrats wanted to be liberal. I thought they were leaning into their progressivism, and now I have Democrats on my TV telling me, ‘No, no, no, we‘re actually conservative,'” Jennings said. “I‘ve got Kamala Harris telling me she is going to be tougher on the border. I‘ve got Walz telling me he‘s going to be protecting the Second Amendment. It‘s like Democrats, all of a sudden want to run as Republicans.”

“The truth is, they are liberal, they are progressive. The record backs it up, the statements back it up. The things you can look up on videotape that have come out of Kamala Harris’ mouth back it up. And I think Democrats ought to just be who they are and not try to hide it all the time, Wolf,” Jennings concluded.

Over the last few weeks, Harris’ team has been pressed by reporters on the vice president flip-flopping over certain issues, such as defunding the police, Medicare, and fracking. Harris notably changed several of her policy stances after joining President Joe Biden’s ticket in 2020 once she was tapped as his running mate, instead of standing by the policy positions she espoused during her own 2020 presidential campaign.

Walz’s record has additionally been under the spotlight since Harris announced he would be her running mate earlier this week. As the Democratic governor of Minnesota, Walz has leaned far-left on policies pertaining to minors who identify as transgender, illegal immigration and abortion, as he signed legislation to grant driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants in the state in March 2023.

