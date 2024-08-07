LeBron James And ‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Team Up For High School Basketball Movie ‘Rez Ball’

The trailer for “Rez Ball” dropped Tuesday from Netflix, showcasing what looks like a pretty good basketball movie.

What do you get when you cross “Reservation Dogs” with the “Karate Kid” and a whole list of American high school basketball movies my fiancé just reeled off to me, and I’m just sitting here nodding like “okay?” It looks like you get the trailer for “Rez Ball,” coming to us from the minds of Sterlin Harjo, Sydney Freeland and LeBron James.

Harjo is best known for his absolutely iconic series “Reservation Dogs,” which brought us the deep humor of Native Americans along with a type of gut-wrenching agony you really need to see to appreciate. The whole series is available on streaming and is the perfect way to spend a rainy weekend if you’re on the East Coast. (RELATED: Fake Native American Running ‘Indigenous Art Collective’ Turns Out To Be White)

In this next project, Harjo takes us to Chuska, New Mexico and introduces us to the Chuska Warriors. “After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive. This is more than just a game; it’s a journey of resilience and unity, a true underdog story deeply rooted in Native American culture and spirit,” according to Tudum.

I’m extremely excited for the “Rez Ball” cast. Dallas Goldtooth, who played Spirit in “Reservation Dogs,” is joined by Julia Jones, Amber Midthunder, Jessica Matten and more. (RELATED: ‘The Chosen’ Drops New Trailer, And It’ll Make Your Heart Beat Out Of Your Chest)

I know it’s totally not my place to say anything but I would love if Harjo got the rights to turn “The Prairie Chicken Dance Tour” into a series. Although I’m sure, no matter what he does next, Harjo is going to absolutely freaking kill it. He is truly an icon in the making.

“Rez Ball” drops on Netflix on Sept. 27.