‘Tragedy Of Shakespearean Proportions’: Man Allegedly Kills Father, Removes His Organs

A Connecticut man allegedly killed his elderly father Saturday and removed his organs from his body, according to multiple reports.

Steven James Uricchio, 31, allegedly killed his 83-year-old father Marc Uricchio during a domestic incident Saturday in Ridgefield, Connecticut, according to a Ridgefield Police Department (RPD) press release obtained by the Daily Caller.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m. Saturday where they found the elderly man dead in the home, the press release reads. The 31-year-old “was taken into custody without incident.”

Uricchio was charged with murder and is being held on a $1.5 million bond, officials said. (RELATED Authorities Charge Man After They Found Suitcases Filled With Body Parts On Iconic Bridge).

His defense attorney, Willie Dow, referred to the incident as a “tragedy of Shakespearean proportions,” according to News Times. This is the town’s first murder in over 20 years, the New York Post reported.

One of Connecticut’s safest towns has its first murder in 21 years, and it’s straight out of a horror movie https://t.co/t7qN9d1Gg3 pic.twitter.com/Gk24RG1oOj — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2024

Responding officers searched Uricchio for weapons and reportedly found the suspect sweating profusely. He apparently had blood on his hands, News Times reported, citing a police report.

Officers asked Uricchio what he had done, to which he allegedly replied, “I murdered him.” He then allegedly added, “Really, really badly,” according to News Times.

Uricchio reportedly told officers his father was upstairs in his bedroom. Officials then found drops of blood on the walls and the stairs in addition to a bloody filet-style knife, News Times reported.

Marc Uricchio was reportedly found with mutilations to his groin, face and abdomen, and his “internal organs found outside his body,” the outlet reported.

The 31-year-old appeared in court Monday afternoon where his attorney asked for a suicide watch to be continued, the outlet noted.

“I am concerned about my client’s mental health,” Dow said.

The RPD said the incident remains under investigation and that this is an “isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.”