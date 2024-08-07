Pioneer Super Bowl Champion Duane Thomas Dies At 77

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Duane Thomas passed away Sunday at the age of 77, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed the death of the former NFL star, though the cause of death was not revealed, The Dallas Morning News reported. Thomas’s four-season NFL tenure was marred by contract disputes and his notorious silence towards team officials, teammates and the press, according to the outlet. His personal life, however, was reportedly vibrant.

Duane Thomas, Super Bowl champ and former Cowboys star, dead at 77 https://t.co/NJY0fVOlT1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 7, 2024

Despite his quiet demeanor, Thomas’s daughter, Zalika, reportedly described him as “a talker” who was “so eloquent,” revealing a personal life filled with passion for painting and music, especially jazz and 1970s R&B.

“My dad was a very loving dad, and he was very strategic,” his daughter said, the outlet reported. “I’m a lot like my dad. Growing up he always said that about me. I totally got it as I started mentoring in life. He’s very strategic and analytical and very compassionate.” (RELATED: Former NFL Player, Texas A&M Star Dead At 55)

Thomas’s time with the Cowboys was strained, particularly in 1971 when he chose to not speak to reporters or his teammates for the entire season. Thomas’s performance on the field, however, was not hurt by these issues; he was the first player to score a touchdown in Texas Stadium and led the NFL with 11 touchdowns that season, The Dallas Morning News reported. Ultimately, his strained relationship with the team led to his trade to the San Diego Chargers and subsequent short stints with the Washington Redskins and the Hawaiians of the World Football League.