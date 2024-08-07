Sports

Pioneer Super Bowl Champion Duane Thomas Dies At 77

NFC Championship Game - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Duane Thomas passed away Sunday at the age of 77, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed the death of the former NFL star, though the cause of death was not revealed, The Dallas Morning News reported. Thomas’s four-season NFL tenure was marred by contract disputes and his notorious silence towards team officials, teammates and the press, according to the outlet. His personal life, however, was reportedly vibrant.

Despite his quiet demeanor, Thomas’s daughter, Zalika, reportedly described him as “a talker” who was “so eloquent,” revealing a personal life filled with passion for painting and music, especially jazz and 1970s R&B.

“My dad was a very loving dad, and he was very strategic,” his daughter said, the outlet reported. “I’m a lot like my dad. Growing up he always said that about me. I totally got it as I started mentoring in life. He’s very strategic and analytical and very compassionate.” (RELATED: Former NFL Player, Texas A&M Star Dead At 55)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - SEPTEMBER 22: Running back Duane Thomas #47 of the Washington Redskins rests on the bench against the St. Louis Cardinals during an NFL game at RFK Stadium on September 22, 1974 in Washington, D.C. The Cardinals defeated the Redskins 17-10. (Photo by Nate Fine/Getty Images)

Thomas’s time with the Cowboys was strained, particularly in 1971 when he chose to not speak to reporters or his teammates for the entire season. Thomas’s performance on the field, however, was not hurt by these issues; he was the first player to score a touchdown in Texas Stadium and led the NFL with 11 touchdowns that season, The Dallas Morning News reported. Ultimately, his strained relationship with the team led to his trade to the San Diego Chargers and subsequent short stints with the Washington Redskins and the Hawaiians of the World Football League.