Things Didn’t Go So Well The Last Time Democrat Chose A ‘Tim’ As Running Mate

Remember Tim Kaine? He was the Spanglish speaking, tall white sock-wearing, walking dad joke that Hillary Clinton chose as her running mate in 2016.

How’d that turn out?

Tim’s about as all-American a name as you can get. If there was a John Smith available, Hillary probably would have gone with him to conceal her progressive radicalism and disdain for the everyman. So it’s no surprise that Kamala Harris chose another Tim — and is running the exact same gambit.

Tim Walz, like Tim Kaine, wears the “folksy” skin-coat of an average American. His record as Minnesota’s governor is solidly far-left. But he hunts, coached high school football, and looks like your average Tractor Supply shopper, so the Democrats chose him as a running mate to paper over Harris’ own liberal record.

Kaine was admittedly more of a true moderate than Walz. After all, this was 2015 — before gay race communism entered the mainstream of Democratic political thought. But if it didn’t work then, it sure as hell won’t work now.

No amount of quirky dad jokes could make Hillary Clinton into a likable, relatable or moderate candidate. “Deplorable” Americans saw her for what she is and ignored the half-baked PR campaign. The same will happen for the Harris-Walz ticket.

As Minnesota’s governor, Walz bowed down to Antifa and BLM, ushered in the era of COVID tyranny, and put tampons in boys’ bathrooms. No amount of folksy memes will convince anyone otherwise.