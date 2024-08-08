‘Ancient Antisemitic Tropes’: Three Columbia University Deans Reportedly Resign Over Texts

Columbia University confirmed Thursday three university deans resigned following the leak of antisemitic text messages, The New York Times reported.

Three deans from Columbia University are reportedly resigning following a controversy involving disparaging text messages exchanged during a forum on Jewish issues, as confirmed by the university, according to The New York Times. The incident, which has sparked backlash within the academic community and beyond, involved texts university president Nemat Shafik described as evoking “ancient antisemitic tropes.”

Breaking News: Three Columbia University deans have resigned after exchanging disparaging texts that the university president said “touched on ancient antisemitic tropes” during a forum about Jewish issues in May. https://t.co/YGHqMTD0Bt — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 8, 2024

The resignations come after the deans, responsible for undergraduate student affairs, were placed on indefinite leave in June as investigations into the matter proceeded, the outlet reported. The texts included remarks that suggested a Jewish speaker was exaggerating antisemitism concerns for fundraising purposes and other inappropriate comments made in response to the speakers at the event. (RELATED: University Faculty Are Getting The Boot Thanks In Part To Pro-Palestinian Protesters)

The revelations have intensified ongoing discussions about antisemitism and the handling of racial and ethnic issues on campus, particularly in the wake of heightened anti-Israel activism expected in the fall. The university has been actively trying to address these issues, including the vandalism at an administrator’s residence and proposed changes to campus security protocols.

In anticipation of the upcoming academic year, Shafik revealed plans July to implement a new mediation process addressing protester-related issues, alongside community dialogues and a revision of protest regulations at the university.

Additionally, discussions are underway about potentially expanding the arrest powers of campus police, aligning them with practices at other universities. Although this idea was initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, a formal proposal has yet to be submitted to the University Senate, which typically reviews such changes before implementation.