Cardi B Reveals She Was ‘Paralyzed’ After Freak Accident

Cardi B opened up about an intense medical scare she experienced, during a chat on Twitter Spaces, shared on Aug. 6.

She said the incident nearly caused her to lose her unborn child.

“I had a fucking freak accident. I don’t know how something – well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt,” she said, as she stumbled while explaining her crisis without revealing her actual diagnosis. “It doesn’t really happen often, but it become so big to the point I was literally paralyzed,” she said. “And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come.”

Cardi B talks about getting in a freak incident which led her to be hospitalized and on morphine. pic.twitter.com/FmHmg8raUu — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) August 6, 2024

Fortunately, “it didn’t,” she said, “Yesterday, I was feeling good. I came home, but I came home high as a kite.”

She went on to tell fans how she was feeling after the frightening ordeal.

“Today, I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying, If I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital and I don’t give a fuck,” she said.

She went on to add some light-hearted humor to the serious discussion.

“I’mma exaggerate this shit so I can get more morphine,” Cardi B said. “Morphine me down! I don’t give a damn!”

Cardi initially announced she was pregnant with her third child on Instagram, Aug. 1, just one day after she announced she and the father of her children, fellow rapper Offset, had called it quits on their marriage.(RELATED: Colin Farrell Starts Foundation To Help Others Struggling With Same Neurological Condition As Son)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

The reason behind her medical scare was not disclosed.