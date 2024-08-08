‘Squad’ Member’s Primary Loss Show How Wrong Left Is About ‘Progress’

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush lost her primary race this week to a moderately more sane Democrat. This story is about more than one far-left freak losing a seat in the House, however. It’s a rebuke to the left’s entire worldview.

To the left, “history” is an ongoing process that only moves in one direction: towards “progress.” It’s not cyclical or random, but upwards. And the upward movement of humanity means greater freedom — i.e. the triumph of the left’s self-proclaimed victim groups over their so-called oppressors.

For the left, radicals like Bush and the Squad are in the vanguard of history. She might be among the first, but the rest of us will inevitably follow. But her ouster — in part due to her staunch anti-Israel views — shows that history isn’t fate, and it certainly isn’t left-wing.

History isn’t continually marching towards the “victimized” Palestinians triumphing over their Israeli “oppressors.” People have their own views beyond what historical “forces” dictate. And whether it be in the Middle East or our own cultural revolution back home — it turns out, they don’t much like what the left has to say about progress.

Radical ideologues might call it freedom, but regular people see it’s just tyranny.

As soon as Joe Biden bowed out of the race, left-wing Twitter’s preeminent meme makers did everything they could to make Kamala Harris look like a cool millennial. “Brat” summer! Coconuts! Neon green everything, all the time.

Now, after choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her VP, the same mysterious forces are working to make him appear exactly what Democrats want him to be: a walking dad joke.

One jokester reported seeing Walz “tweaking the lawn mower’s carburetor” outside the White House because he “didn’t like that darn knocking sound it was making.”

What about his career as a high school football coach? You can’t get more red-blooded than that. This line’s already circulating on social media. Don’t worry, he tempered all that toxic masculinity lead the school’s gay-straight alliance as well. Strong and sweet? Liberal cat ladies will swoon.

