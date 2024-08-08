‘She Will Get A Lot Of Breaks’: Democrat Strategist Doug Sosnik Admits Media Is In Tank For Harris Due To Trump Hate

Veteran Democratic strategist Doug Sosnik admitted that media bias favoring Vice President Kamala Harris stems from a deep-seated animosity towards former President Donald Trump, in a Wednesday interview with Tara Palmeri.

Sosnik pointed out the media bias intended to counter Trump’s influence. “She will get a lot of breaks by the press because they want Trump to lose. Now, in the case of what happened with Biden was they turned on Biden because they thought Biden was dishonest and the White House was dishonest with the press about his condition, and he made him look bad,” Sosnik told Palmeri.

“The press is gonna be very favorable to covering her because they don’t want Trump to win. And I think they can take advantage of that and should. I wanna get back to Tim Walz. What does he bring to the ticket?” (RELATED: ‘An Embarrassment’: CNN Guest Blasts Harris Campaign’s ‘Backpedal’ On Walz’s Bio Igniting Ex-Hillary Adviser)

The discussion touched on the role of running mates in bolstering a candidate’s appeal. Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was picked as the vice-presidential running mate of Harris and was praised for his ability to connect with critical demographics and to effectively counter opponents.

“I think he brings to the ticket. First of all, I think he has potentials to bring the best out to her. And she’s clearly comfortable with him. And that’s not an- insignificant thing. I’ve seen these shotgun marriages,” Sosnik noted.