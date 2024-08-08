Disturbing Details Of Bestiality Emerge During Sentencing Of BBC Zoologist Adam Britton

Chief Justice Michael Grant sentenced prominent British Zoologist Adam Britton to 10 years and five months in jail for the rape and torture of dozens of dogs, Thursday.

Britton is a once respected senior researcher at Charles Darwin University that worked on BBC and National Geographic productions. He pleaded guilty to 56 charges of bestiality and animal cruelty at the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory in September, 2023, but disturbing new details of his heinous acts were shared in court at the time of his sentencing. Gruesome details were shared about what Judge Grant called “grotesque” and “unspeakable” crimes against animals, including the torture and exploitation of 42 dogs, and the deaths of 39 dogs in a shipping container on his property, where he also filmed many of his crimes, according to Sky News.

Judge Grant excused court officers during his sentencing remarks, and warned those in attendance the details he was about to share could cause a “nervous shock or some other adverse psychological reactions,” according to Sky News.

“Although I’m loathe to do so, given the gross depravity and perversity of your actions, it is necessary for the purpose of sentencing you to provide some generally representative detail and description of the offending conduct,” Judge Grant said.

The judge went on to explain that Britton tortured his own dogs, as well as dogs belonging to unsuspecting owners in the Darwin, Australia region. He took carriage of the animals when owners had to depart for work or travel, and then filmed himself raping and killing them in the shipping container that he called his “torture room.”

“Your conduct on each of those occasions involved a degree of depravity and reprehensibility which falls entirely outside any ordinary human conception and comprehension,” Judge Grant said, according to ABC News Australia. “You took photographs of the dogs prior to torturing and killing them and subsequently sent those photographs to the former owners as part of communicating false narratives that the dogs were thriving in their new environment.”

Judge Grant said Britton shared his kill count and uploaded videos of the murders to Telegram, under the pseudonyms “Monster” and “Cerberus,” according to ABC News Australia.

The judge said it was “manifestly clear” Britton derived “perverse pleasure and excitement from the suffering of these animals.”

Britton issued an apology and also pleaded guilty to four counts of accessing and transmitting child abuse material, according to Sky News. Judge Grant was not convinced by Britton’s remorse.

“You used weapons extensively in the course of your activity,” he said. “As the Crown has submitted, the sheer and unalloyed pleasure that you derive from inflicting this torture is sickeningly evident.” (RELATED: People Are So Fed Up With Seagulls At The Beach, But They’re Taking It Way Too Far)

“I also have no doubt that you would have continued with this conduct had you not been arrested by police,” he said, according to ABC News Australia.