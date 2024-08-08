Trump Announces Proposed Debate Schedule, Challenging Harris To Three Contests

Former President Donald Trump proposed a debate schedule during a press conference Thursday, challenging Vice President Kamala Harris to three contests.

Trump held an unexpected press conference in Mar-a-Lago to rally support for his campaign, contrast his policies with Harris’ and announce his debate plans. After previously wanting to hold out on scheduling a debate until Harris was the definite Democratic presidential nominee, Trump said he agreed to three debate dates with Fox News, ABC News and NBC News, respectively. (RELATED: Trump Campaign’s Simple Plan To Destroy Kamala Harris: Get Her Off-Script)

“I think it is very important to have debates and we’ve agreed with Fox on a date of Sept. 4, we’ve agreed with NBC, fairly full agreement, subject to them, on Sept. 10 and we’ve agreed with ABC on Sept. 25. So we have those three dates, those networks, they’re very anxiously awaiting that date and those dates,” the former president said.

Trump’s campaign Twitter account noted that the president confused the two dates for the NBC and ABC debates.

The Trump-Vance campaign has also agreed to a vice presidential debate with CBS News, the campaign tweeted.

“We’ve spoken to the heads of the networks and its all been confirmed other than some fairly minor details, audience … some location, what city would we put it in to. But all things that will be settled very easily. I think it’ll be very easy. The other side has to agree to the terms. They may not agree. I don’t know if they are going to agree,” Trump continued. “She hasn’t done an interview. She can’t do an interview, she’s barely competent.”

ABC Washington Bureau Chief Rick Klein tweeted that both campaigns have agreed to the Sept. 10 debate on ABC News.

After giving remarks on the potential debate and criticizing the Biden-Harris administration for its handling of the economy and the border crisis, Trump took questions for roughly an hour, sparring with reporters over rally crowd sizes and Harris’ lack of media appearances.

“Are you worried about the size of Harris’ [rally] crowds?” one reporter asked.

“Oh, give me a break,” Trump began.

“Listen, I had 107,000 people in New Jersey. You didn‘t report it I’m so glad you asked. What does she have yesterday, 2,000 people? If I ever had 2,000 people, you’d say my campaign is finished. It’s so dishonest the press, and here’s a great example; I had in Michigan recently 25,000 people and 25,000 people we just couldn‘t get in,” he continued.

Trump also addressed the “honeymoon” bump Harris is experiencing in the polls. Since receiving a slew of endorsements, an influx of funding and picking a running mate, Harris and her base have seen a surge in energy.

“I haven’t recalibrated strategy at all,” the former president said. “It’s the same policies — open borders, weak on crime.”

The former president also addressed comments Biden made in a sit-down with CBS News concerning a potential transfer of power come January. The 81-year-old president expressed concern in an interview clip posted Aug. 7 that there would be a peaceful transfer of power if Trump won the November election.

“Of course, there’ll be a peaceful transfer. There was last time. And there’ll be a peaceful transfer. I just hope we’re going to have honest elections, that’s all,” Trump responded.

Repeatedly, while answering questions, Trump came back to the theme of his competitors’ lack of media appearances. Since launching her campaign for president, Harris has not done a sit-down interview or held a press conference.

“She can’t do an interview. She’s barely competent and she can’t do an interview,” Trump said. “But I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”