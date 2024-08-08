Gina Gershon Describes Sex Scene With Tom Cruise That Took An Unexpected Turn

Actress Gina Gershon revealed intimate details about a sex scene with Tom Cruise in “Cocktail” that didn’t quite go as expected.

Gershon opened up about her experience on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen. “It was my first love scene – ever,” she told Cohen. When asked if Cruise took care of her, given that this was new territory for her, Gershon replied, “Totally.” Things were going well until Cruise made a bold, unexpected move.

Gershon explained how the situation unfolded.

“He was even a gentleman – you know, I told him, at one point he starts off, like, under the covers, and I told him I was really ticklish – you know, I said, don’t ever do that because…” and she trailed off as she explained that she told Cruise her stomach was off-limits.

The famous actor didn’t take heed, and ultimately suffered the consequences.

Gershon said she had a knee-jerk reaction – quite literally.

“And then in one take – I have to say, I think he wanted reaction – and he grabbed my stomach, and I kneed him right in the nose!” she told Cohen.

Her voice became high pitched as she recalled the moment.

“And I was like, oh my God – I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose!”

“And he’s like, no, no- you told me!” she said.

Gershon said Cruise took the hit to the face in stride and didn’t blame her for reacting the way she did.

"He was like, I'm so sorry, he was like no, it was my fault, and he was so protective over me – he was great."

Gershon did get to enjoy working opposite Cruise, in spite of their awkward blunder.

“We did kiss as much as we could. I think we should kiss more,” she said.