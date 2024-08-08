Hillary Has Some Lessons For The Kamala Harris Campaign

“Harris seeks to learn from Clinton’s campaign,” reads perhaps the funniest headline of all time. Seriously, my sides hurt from laughing.

In defense of The Hill, the piece is more of a backhanded dig at failed glass ceiling-breaker, Hillary Clinton. From Clinton’s spectacular failure, Harris “had the benefits of taking notes.” The piece posits three areas where Harris has learned and adapted.

First, unlike Hillary’s cringeworthy “I’m With Her” campaign, Harris has not leaned into the “historic nature” of her presidency. Instead, she’s choosing to talk about “freedom” and the “future.” That may be true of Harris herself, but it’s hard to tell when her media lapdogs keep telling us we’re sexist and racist if we don’t vote for her.

Next, Clinton ran too clean a campaign. At the time, “Democrats didn’t want to get in the mud with Trump,” but now, as one Dem strategist put it to The Hill, they “know those [normal] rules don’t apply anymore.” This must be a joke, right?

As the instigator of Russiagate, Clinton ran the dirtiest, most norm-breaking campaign in American history. Dems have spent the last two years trying to put Donald Trump in prison. And only now, they’re saying it’s time for the gloves to come off?

Russiagate didn’t work for Clinton, and voters are a lot wiser today. Dirty tricks will not make Harris more electable.

Last, “time frame.” Unlike Clinton who had to duke it out in the primaries, Harris just got anointed. Clinton had years for voters to realize how off-putting she was. “Not much is known about Harris,” The Hill notes, so if she can conceal her obnoxiousness for just the next few weeks, she should be able to stroll into the White House.

Well, handlers better make sure she doesn’t go off script.

While Hillary’s incompetence might offer some real insight, it doesn’t look like Harris — and the machine running her campaign — has really taken note. On the bright side, if Harris does win — at least Clinton will live to see the first female president. And it won’t be her.

