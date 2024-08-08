Democratic strategist James Carville on Wednesday became incensed about conservatives criticizing vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ policy on requiring tampons in school bathrooms.

Walz in 2023 signed a bill to mandate tampons be provided in school bathrooms for students in fourth grade through twelfth grade, not specifying gender. Carville, on “James Carville Explains,” particularly took aim at Fox News host Jesse Watters, who has called Walz “Tampon Tim” and said it’s an issue to give boys tampons. (RELATED: Harris Once Bragged About Working ‘Behind The Scenes’ To Get Sex Change Surgeries For Trans Inmates)

WATCH:

‘Shove It’: James Carville Erupts Over Conservative Outrage About Tim Walz Giving Tampons To Boys pic.twitter.com/NHiTiCCrxA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 8, 2024

“I have a message to Jesse and the whole freak show … Why don’t you take a tampon and shove it right up your ass? Because that’s where it goes, right up your ass,” Carville said. “Or maybe you could stick it in your mouth. Maybe you could take a used one and stick it in your mouth and suck on it, ’cause that’s what you do — you suck.”

Former President Trump’s campaign and other conservatives have also criticized Walz for the policy, The Hill reported.

“As a woman, I think there is no greater threat to our health than leaders who support gender-transition surgeries for young minors, who support putting tampons in men’s bathrooms in public schools,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News Tuesday.

Walz also signed the “Trans Refuge Bill” bill in 2023 enabling the state of Minnesota to make custody determinations if a child is not given access to sex-change procedures.

Carville, during a Thursday podcast, said he does not believe criticism of Walz’s transgender policy will be effective.

“I think that issue is kind of losing its juice. What’s the refuge of trans? I mean, I know that Jesse Watters is big on tampoons in boys’ bathrooms,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of speed left on that pitch. I think it’s one of these things that have come and gone, and I think they’re going to try it, but for some reason, that doesn’t like bother me a great deal.”

