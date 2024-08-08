REPORT: 15-Year-Old Collapses At Football Practice In Virginia, Dies

A 15-year-old boy passed away Monday night during football practice in Hopewell, Virginia, according to multiple reports.

Hopewell High School remembered Jayvion Taylor, a 10th grader, Tuesday after he suffered a heart attack during junior varsity football practice, CBS 6 reported. The team was about 40 minutes into practice and performing light drills before Taylor collapsed near his coach. Coaches administered CPR and called 9-1-1 and Taylor was transported to a nearby hospital, according to CBS 6. Taylor later passed away.

Lots of developments today surrounding the tragic death of @HopewellFB player Jayvion Taylor at practice on Monday … @RTDSports @RTDNEWS – Timeline of events released

– Petition to address safety concerns

– Protest planned for Friday at Merner Fieldhttps://t.co/8Bpd5rEgSn — Zach Joachim (@ZachJoachim) August 7, 2024

Classmates remembered Taylor as funny, sweet and kind.

“I thought he still was going to make it, and fight through this, because he’s one of the strongest people I know, I thought he was going to make it through it,” classmate Chase Stith said. “It didn’t matter who you were. If you were one of the most known people of the school, or if you were somebody who wasn’t talkative, he would try to get to know you and understand you.”

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry spoke publicly on Taylor’s passing, sharing memories and kind words.

Following Taylor’s passing, CBS 6 received several emails from viewers concerned about whether there was a trainer present at the time of the incident, as viewers said a previous trainer had been let go and not replaced.

The school addressed those concerns in a statement, according to CBS 6, stating a replacement trainer was hired but had not yet started. (RELATED: College Football Star Dies In Drowning)

“We have been asked about the status of athletic training,” the statement said, according to CBS 6. “We completed the procurement process for securing athletic training services over the summer. The existing contract identifies August 12, 2024 as the starting date.”

The school was closed the day following Taylor’s passing due to an air conditioning problem, according to ABC 8 News. Classes resumed Wednesday.