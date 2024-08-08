‘We’re Definitely Being Gaslit’: Joe Rogan Torches ‘Full Of Sh*t’ Fact Checkers Covering Harris, ‘Radical’ Walz

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan torched “full of shit” fact checkers Thursday on his show over their coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

Rogan was joined by YouTuber Bob Gymlan on the “Joe Rogan Experience,” where the two got into a discussion over being “gaslit” by Harris after Gymlan pointed out how “even among Democrats,” the vice president was considered a “joke” until being propped up as the party’s new presumptive presidential nominee. While Rogan called out the “lockstep” push of positive information on Harris and ripped Walz as “radical,” he stated fact checkers were “lying and intentionally misrepresenting facts.” (RELATED: Harris Campaign Quietly Scrubs ‘Retired Command Sergeant Major’ From Walz’s Bio)

“Yeah, no, we’re definitely being gaslit. Not only that — here’s the big one, right? She wasn’t elected, right? She was appointed vice president, and then they didn’t do primaries. They had no primaries for Joe Biden, and now all of a sudden, she is the nominee because he’s stepping away. So then they bring in her, and they bring in this other guy who’s radical from Minnesota — that’s the vice president who he believes a lot of wild things,” Rogan said.

“One of them is transgender surgery for people who are under 13. Another one is abortion up until nine months,” Rogan continued. “Obviously, there’s reasons why people medically would… but that stuff scares the fuck out of people. He changed the Minnesota state flag to make it look like a Somali flag.”

Rogan then showed Gymlan a video of Walz changing the Minnesota state flag; however, as his producer, Jamie Vernon, searched for the video, he noted how fact checkers were claiming the design wasn’t similar to a Somali flag. Rogan immediately pushed back, calling out some fact checkers as “completely full of shit.”

“Yeah, that’s the problem with, like, fact checkers. Some of these fact checkers are completely full of shit, like you’re just trying to debunk something, especially now, when there’s all this scrutiny being paid attention to what this guy’s done,” Rogan said.

WATCH:

Vernon then listed out articles in defense of Walz, pushing Rogan to pull up a side-by-side picture of the new Minnesota state flag with the Somali flag as he called out their similarities. Walz previously announced the change in May, as state lawmakers claimed the new design was meant to avoid painful memories for the native Americans who were depicted on the flag.

“Yeah, fact checkers are fucking dangerous. And it’s really, I mean, what you’re seeing is kind of treason. It’s kind of what it is if you’re seeing that kind of fact checking,” Rogan continued. “You’re lying and you’re intentionally misrepresenting facts, and you’re doing so because you want a specific result politically, and it should be illegal. Especially if people think of you as a fact checker, you know, and what does that mean? What does it mean to be a fact checker?”

“The problem with facts is a lot of them are very subjective, and you can find one small inconsistency or one — you could phrase a question in a certain way and have your answer false in a different way, because you’re just finding some nitpicky way to look at things. I’ve seen a lot of that, to the point where, like, that’s not fact checked at all. You guys just fucking — you’re gaslighting. It’s pure gaslighting,” Rogan said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.