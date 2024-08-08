REPORT: American Man Flies To Caribbean By Himself, Never Returns

Chris Moore, a 59-year-old Kentucky man, has vanished since he was last spotted Sunday flying from Florida to the Caribbean, WLKY reported.

Moore’s last communication from his single-engine plane was around 11 a.m. Sunday. Visuals from Flight Aware show his location was around the waters of Grand Bahama, the outlet reported. (RELATED: 53 Years Ago, A Plane Went Missing With 5 People On Board. Experts Think They’ve Found It)

U.S. and Bahama officials suspended their search without finding the lost Kentuckian, WLKY reported.

“We’re still hopeful he’s alive,” Cam Hitchcock, a friend of Moore, told the outlet. Hitchcock recalled that Moore bought four planes and was working on rebuilding a plane at his home. Such activity was Moore’s “passion,” Hitchcock said.

“He’s a very experienced pilot. He’s also incredibly knowledgeable from a mechanical standpoint,” Stacye Love, Moore’s husband, told WLKY.

She said that her husband flew to the Bahamas some 20-30 times before. “When I did not receive a silly cute text [from Moore], I became concerned,” Love told WHAS11.

Love remained optimistic that additional searches could yield answers about her husband’s whereabouts. “[U]ntil we have the wreckage, we don’t have an answer. And we’re going to press until we have an answer and press until we have Chris.”

Love hired a rescue helicopter and multiple search planes to continue the search for her husband, WHAS11 News reported. “I went up myself and searched yesterday, and I will be going back out again tomorrow to search. We have no sign of wreckage, and interestingly, we can see three other plane crashes very clearly,” Love said.

A spokesperson for Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell told WLKY that his office continues to communicate with the family and has contacted the State Department and embassy officials.