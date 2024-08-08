Shocking Video Shows Marc Anthony’s House Up In Flames

Marc Anthony’s home in the Dominican Republic went up in flames, Thursday, and a local television crew reportedly captured the fiery scene on camera.

Video footage from the news outlet showed the house engulfed in flames, and was shared online by TMZ. The entire roof of his mansion which was called “El Oasis” was completely destroyed, leaving the support beams exposed, the footage showed. The beams were completely taken over by flames as firefighting crews appeared to attempt to get the blaze under control.

Crowds began to emerge in the video’s frame as the flames rose high. Thick, black smoke soon filled the area, making it difficult for those working to extinguish the fire.

A rep for Anthony told TMZ that the fire started on a particular side of the property in a space that contained bungalows. The main house did not suffer any damage and was salvaged, according to TMZ. The fire department was reportedly able to gain control of the fire eventually and extinguished the flames. There has been no information or further details surrounding the cost of the damage.

Architectural Digest featured the luxury property in a write-up that dates back to 2017.

“The property, capable of sleeping 24, encompasses a 10,000-square-foot main house, a variety of pavilions, guest bungalows, and cabanas, two swimming pools, and a spectacular array of outdoor entertainment and lounging areas,” the Digest wrote.

The famous singer and his ex-wife Shannon de Lima Muñiz purchased the resort property to entertain friends and family in the tropics. Anthony has since remarried and shares the property with his current wife, Nadia Ferreira, and his six children.

Anthony and his family were not on the property at the time of the fire, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Taylor Swift Light Own Apartment On Fire During Songwriting Session)

His on-site personnel were reportedly safe amid the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.