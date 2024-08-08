Morgan Wallen’s New Surprise Song Could Easily Make You Sob

Morgan Wallen dropped a teaser of a new song Wednesday, and it could easily make you cry.

Don’t ever tell me that Morgan Wallen doesn’t have one of the most angelic voices in music today. Sure, his older stuff is pretty monotone and easy. Even “Last Night” is technically not a very difficult song to sing. After hearing Wallen perform “Graveyard Whistling,” I thought, “Wow, this kid is really upping his vocal game.” But nothing prepared me for what he’s achieved with this latest track.

I am so beyond thrilled this song is coming out before my wedding this year. I’m going to make my guests cry so hard. (RELATED: Video Reveals Morgan Wallen’s Unreleased Music With Fellow Country Stars)

This currently untitled track is arguably the most beautiful modern love song, coming in total antithesis to “I Had Some Help.” If anything, this song tells the journey months after his Post Malone summer smash hit.

I’m not crying. You’re crying.

Beyond the way this song makes time stand still, forcing you to live in the moment for the full length of the teaser, it is vocally freaking magical. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Arrested On Three Felony Counts)

Can you believe Wallen almost destroyed his vocal cords less than a year ago? The country star was forced into six weeks medical leave for a series of injuries he sustained on his seemingly unending tours. The biggest of these was vocal trauma. And now listen to him; the vibrato, the falsetto, he’s like a male siren.

Whatever this song is, it’s going straight to the top of the charts when it drops.